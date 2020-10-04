Thompson
Thelma Nichols
Thelma Nichols Thompson was promoted to Heaven after an extended illness. She was born on April 20, 1937, in Franklin County, Va., and for a number of years lived in Hopewell.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor Ron E. Thompson; three children, Kimberly Nokleby of St. Petersburg, Fla., Evangeline "Angie" Hales (Douglas) of Lynchburg, Va., and Melody Archer (Kent) of Limestone, Tenn.; six grandchildren; brothers, Wendell Nichols (Shelvia) of Wakefield, Va., Maurice Nichols (Dolores) of Albemarle, N.C., and Timothy Nichols of Angier, N.C.; one sister, Carolyn Walker (Jerry) of Raleigh, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Linford and Sarah Nichols of Hopewell, Va.; and a sister, Barbara Piner of Hopewell, Va.
Funeral services will be live-streamed on our YouTube channel at dillowtaylor.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821. www.dillow-taylor.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.