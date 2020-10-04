Menu
Kyma Berta Dudley Simmons
Simmons

Kyma Berta Dudley

Kyma Berta Dudley Simmons, 87, of Stewartsville, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Walter Loyd Simmons Sr.; parents, Robert Guy Dudley and Bessie Mae Huddleston; and grandson, Mitchell Loyd Simmons.

She is survived by four children, Sandra Russell of Sparta, N.C., Wanda Edwards with husband, Percy, of Sparta, N.C., Karen Bowers with domestic partner, Mike DeLong, of Roanoke, and Walter "Loyd" Simmons Jr. with wife, Veronica, of Moneta; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Hopkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Stewartsville Rescue Squad are encouraged.

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Such a sweet lady. Go rest in the arms of God.
Stacey and Karen Boothe
October 4, 2020