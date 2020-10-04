Menu
Jerry Renee Paige Jones
Jones

Jerry Renee Paige

November 5, 1948 -

September 30, 2020

Jerry Renee Paige Jones, 71, of Wake Forest, departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 5, 1948, in Radford, Va., to the late George and Edith Johnson Paige. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dementa Jones and brother, Douglas Paige.

She is survived by her one and only love, Dr. Arnold Jones; mother-in-law, Esther Jones; daughters, Sidra and Trista Jones; sisters, Alexis Johnson, Penny King and Sharon Boggs; grandchildren, Malik, Marquis and Micah; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and a special furry friend Alex.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel, Blacksburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m.
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060-5427
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060-5427
Dear Arnold My Deepest Sympathy to you and your family for your loss . Sending my prayers to you.
Lucy Hairston
October 4, 2020
Arnold, I am so sorry for your loss. Jerry was a great lady. Praying for you and your family. Take care of yourself. I know God is with you and Jerry is with God.
Nancy Wallace
October 3, 2020
Our prayers are with the Family , much Love and Gods blessings .
Dobbins Brothers
October 3, 2020