Anne Daly, 86, a native of Doylestown, Penn., passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.



She was born on January 16, 1934, the daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Haldeman.



Anne was an educator at several schools in the Pennsylvania area. She touched many students' lives throughout her career. In 1990, Anne, her husband, Don, and her mother, moved from Pa. to The Water's Edge in Penhook, Va. They built their home on the lake and found great happiness in entertaining. Anne and Don had a passion for traveling, golfing, boating, and scuba diving. They were members of Christ Community Church in Penhook, Va., for many years.



In 2019, Anne and her son, Jeff, moved to Arizona to enjoy the warm climate. Both Anne and Jeff took many excursions to include a train trip to the Grand Canyon and a visit to the local zoo where Anne actually rode a camel. Anne's zest for life will never be forgotten and her spirit dwells in those whom she touched.



She is survived by her five children, Donna Logan, Denise Tindall, Doreen Kilner, Jeff Gore, and Jami Cash; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Anne was an animal lover. She never passed up the opportunity to hug a dog. In lieu of flowers, she asks donations be made to Angels of Assisi, Pet Protection, 415 Campbell Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, Penhook, VA 24137.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2020.