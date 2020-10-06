Menu
Rosemary Johnson Habel
1936 - 2020
Rosemary Johnson Habel, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Lawrence Habel Jr.; her parents, Bryant Lee Johnson and Mary Myrtle Johnson (Nichols); brother, Dr. Wayne Johnson; and sister, Inez Gilhooly.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Belinda Gilmer (David) of Roanoke, and her two grandchildren, Elana Fisher and Wesley Gilmer. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Eugene Gilhooly, and her sister-in-law, Ruth Habel.

Rosemary was born on February 23, 1936, in Roanoke, Virginia. She worked as a secretary for many years at Webber Florist. She was later a director for Child Care Centers in Roanoke.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m., on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Dr. George Bulson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her church, Connelly Memorial Baptist Church, 6840 Thirlane Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
