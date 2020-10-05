Susan ""Sue"" Bierer Bibb
passed away on Saturday,
August 29, 2020, at her fam- ily home of 51 years. She was
the widow of Dr. Thomas
L. Bibb. She is survived by
her daughter, Diane L. Bibb,
son-in-law Dr. Patrick M.
Johnson, and granddaugh- ter Ashlyn Samantha BibbJohnson.
Susan was a lifelong Virginian, born in Winchester, the
only child of William Bierer
and Evangeline Clevenger
Bierer. Susan graduated
from Handley High School
in 1958, received her B.S in
Mathematics from Longwood College in Farmville
in 1962, and earned a M.S.
from Radford University in
1979. She taught middle and
high school at numerous
public schools in Virginia for
almost 30 years.
Susan's biggest loves were
her husband, family, and
horses. She was the perfect
veterinarian's wife. It never
mattered what time he came
home, or how dirty he arrived, or even if she had to
clear off the dinner table
to doctor a lamb; she was
wholly devoted to his practice and was integral to its
success. The same devotion
she showed Tom continued
in her love for her daughter
and son-in-law. Daily she
would help make their lives
easier by helping with errands, serving as a personal
chauffer, or just being the listening post. She relished being Granda and the past four
years being a grandmother
were some of her happiest
days.
Horses were always a part
of Susan's life and Tom even
tried to ask her on a date
when he saw her riding her
first Thoroughbred, Suzanna, in Winchester! FYI she
turned him down… it took
tickets to the Redskins for
her to say yes. Over the years
they bred and raised horses
on their farm in Childress
and watched LOTS of football.
Susan and Diane spent
hours riding and competing
their horses. She was a tireless volunteer with 4-H, the
United States Pony Club, and
numerous local equestrian
organizations. Teaching and
serving as the Director of
Riding for Radford College
in the 1970s was a highlight of her life. Numerous
students remained lifelong
friends and this time made
her daughter's life even more
magical.
As a tribute to the menagerie
of adopted animals that fill
her home, in lieu of flowers,
donations to the Montgomery County Animal Care
and Adoption Center would
be appreciated. The family
welcomes friends and family
to a visitation on Thursday,
September 3, 2020, from 4
until 6 p.m. at Horne Funeral
Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2020.