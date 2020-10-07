Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janice Dickerson Doss
Doss

Janice Dickerson

October 1, 2020

Janice Dickerson Doss, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A private burial service will be held.

The family is grateful to the staff of Kroontje Health Care Center and Good Samaritan Hospice for the loving care of Janice during her final months of life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 525 Harkrader St., Christiansburg, Va., 24073.

Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, Christiansburg, 540-382-2612.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.