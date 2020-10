Mears III



Robert Milton



October 4, 2020



Robert Milton Mears III, 80, of Buena Vista, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Graveside 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 7, 2020.