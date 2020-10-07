StumpLinda ReichOctober 4, 2020Linda Reich Stump, 62, of Roanoke, passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She fought for her life for 2 years in extreme circumstances because as she would say "I'm not leaving my family, I have things to do".A native of Virginia she was the wife of the late Curtis Wayne Stump and the daughter of Joseph Herman Reich, Sr. and Ruth Renick Reich, both deceased. Linda was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Fincastle for over 30 years. She was a woman of great faith who had a deep love for her family. She shared her excitement of gift giving and doing for others. Linda spent her life worrying about others and praying for them.She is survived by her sister, Nancy Reich and boyfriend Bob Agee; two brothers, Joe Reich Jr., and wife, Kathie and Bill Reich and wife, Marlene; nieces and nephews, Cherie and Kara Reich, Paul Hammond (Sarah), and Rebecca Hammond (Jamie Weddle); her special cousin, Sue Holland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m.A funeral service will be at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., by the Rev. Keith Little.