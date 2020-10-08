Wilson Jr.
Billy Ray
August 2, 1953
October 4, 2020
Billy Ray Wilson Jr., born on August 2, 1953, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Wilson Sr.; maternal grandparents, Mabel and Robert Tingler; paternal grandparents, Paul and Rosette Elmore; and stepfather, Harold Day.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Day; brother, Chuck Wilson and Cindy; sister, Angie Gardner and Tony; his beloved children, Kim Frank and Jason, Nicki Wilson and Randy, Paul Wilson and Lindsay; adored grandchildren, Caleb Hutton, Ellen, Erik, and Ethan Frank, and Hannah Wilson; and deeply cherished friends, Karen Wilson and Randy Elmore. He also touched the lives of his nieces and nephews, Sam, Laureen, Tonya, Chelsea, Seth, and Austin. Billy Ray also dearly loved his four-legged grandchildren, Peebers and Abadeer, and faithful companion, Foggy River.
Billy Ray worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 28 years and was a strong supporter of the Union, having served as a union representative in some compacity for the majority of his career. He enjoyed working on and restoring antique cars, attending car shows, and fishing. He also had an extensive library as he loved reading. Most importantly, he was always a man eager to spend time with his family.
He had countless other friends and acquaintances that were touched by his kindness, humor, and genuinely loving personality. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all that were fortunate enough to know and love him. None of us will be the same without this great man.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Hansbarger, Dr. Fintel, EMS, and SICU nurses for their support and services.
The family will be welcoming friends and family on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Paitsel Funeral Home in New Castle, Va. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.
Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.