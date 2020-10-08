Menu
Judith Juju Reed
REED

Judith

October 5, 2020

Judith "Juju" Reed, 76, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020.

She had over 30 years of service at TRUST, both as a volunteer and, later, as house manager. Judy was a longtime member of Heights Community Church.

She adored her "perfect family," and was preceded in death by her husband, O.W. Reed, and her sister, Jackie Robertson.

Surviving are two daughters, Carol McGuire and Julie Pietrzyk; a son, Mark Reed and wife, Julia; 13 grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Jim, Nick, Spencer, Jessie, Lane, Hannah, Solana, Emry, Riley, Benson, and Adler; 15 great-grandchildren; five brothers; two sisters; and a special family friend, Bobby Atkinson.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at Evergreen Burial Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with the Reverend C. Nelson Harris officiating.

While flowers are appreciated, memorials may be made to TRUST House-Arch Services. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
GUEST BOOK
