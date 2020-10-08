WELCH
Martha Ann Ware
February 19, 1927
October 3, 2020
Martha Ann Ware Welch passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1927, in Roanoke, Virginia, she was the daughter of K.D. and Mamie Ware. Martha was also preceded in death by brother, James D. Ware.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard J. (Dick) Welch; son, R. John Welch Jr.; granddaughter, Becky Welch and her husband, Ian Sellers; sister-in-law Margaret DeWitt; a nephew; and several nieces.
Martha was a member of Windsor Hills United Methodist Church. She was very active there and loved her church family. Throughout her life she was active in several organizations and loved to travel. She graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1945.
In consideration of COVID-19, Martha will have private graveside service Evergreen Burial Park with the Reverend Michael D. Copeland officiating. A celebration of her life will be held at Windsor Hills UMC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Windsor Hills United Methodist Church or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.