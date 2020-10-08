Thompson
Andrea Robertson
August 4, 1950
October 2, 2020
Andrea Robertson Thompson, 70, of Roanoke, departed this life on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kara Thompson; father, Jeremiah W. Robertson; and brother, Jeremiah W. Robertson Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Karim Thompson and daughter-in-law, Trista Thompson; granddaughter, Kaelon Thompson; grandson, Kindrex Thompson; mother, Violet J. Robertson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.