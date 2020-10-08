JANOSKO
Daniel
April 8, 1924 - October 6, 2020
Daniel "Dan" Janosko of Daleville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Ninety-six years ago, Dan was born on the family farm in Disputanta, Virginia. As a youth he discovered an abiding enthusiasm for rugged living and the inspiration to become a certified land surveyor. In 1949 he went to work for Appalachian Power and retired 46 years later, lean and gray from blazing boundaries throughout the Allegheny Plateau.
During World War II he served in the United States Army as an engineer, building airstrips and bunkers in the jungles of New Guinea. He was a leader with the Boy Scouts and a carpenter with Habitat for Humanity. A choir member and long-time deacon in the Baptist Church, he believed in the power of Christ's grace to heal broken hearts and troubled minds.
Dan fondly recalled his role in the construction of Smith Mountain Lake. In 1960 his crew surveyed 450 miles of future shoreline, mapping terrain soon to be inundated by the impoundment of the Roanoke River. Encounters with colorful colleagues, bears, and moonshine stills provided fodder for his stories of the experience.
Dan's boots are now still and the memories that animated his imagination grow cold. But the ragged race from chaos to order has been won. Today he hikes with the great Master of all true Scouts.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Patricia Ann Myers Janosko; and brother, George Janosko.
He leaves two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Kathleen Janosko of Broomfield, Colorado, and Steve and Charlene Janosko of Roanoke; daughter, Mary Ellen Janosko and partner, Peter C. Hamner Jr., of Roanoke; four grandsons, Daniel Janosko and wife, Deanna, Kyle Janosko and fiancée, Shasta Baca, Drew Cannaday and fiancée, Seida Delores Chavez, and Greyson Cannaday; granddaughter, Gabriella Saker; sister, Doris Bates of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family sincerely thanks the staff of The Glebe, Good Samaritan Hospice, and staff members of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for its care.
Friends may call from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.