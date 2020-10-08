Ferguson Jr.John HatcherOctober 13, 1934October 5, 2020John Hatcher Ferguson Jr. passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born October 13, 1934, the only son of the late John Hatcher Ferguson and Winifred Randolph Garst Ferguson, who preceded him in death, along with his sister, Mary Jo Ferguson.John spent his childhood in Roanoke County, but reared his family in Franklin County, where he had deep roots. He was competitive in horse showing from childhood into his early adult years. He was educated at Andrew Lewis High School in Salem and Washington and Lee University, where he developed friendships that lasted his lifetime. After college he immediately began building houses, eventually getting into the lumber business on a small rented piece of land. Through his hard work, wisdom, and dedication to doing what was right and treating people fairly, he built Ferguson Land and Lumber into a thriving business that is still in the family today. His good business sense was also essential in being a founder of Rocky Top Wood Preservers. He was loved and respected by the many people he helped, although he was too modest to take the credit he deserved.He is survived by his wife of 47 years Sarah Catherine Cooper (Kitty) Ferguson; children, Hatcher Ferguson and wife Debbie, John Saul Ferguson and wife, Kara, Rucker Ferguson and wife Elizabeth, Sarah Harris and husband, Michael, Tatum Ferguson and wife Becca; also surviving are his 11 grandchildren, John Hatcher, Davis, Winnie, Zoe, Garst, Eli, Michael, Carrington, Catherine, Briggs, and Caroline, all of whom were loved immensely by their Papa. His family was fortunate to have such a true gentleman who led by example.Johnny and Kitty lived in Rocky Mount before moving to Smith Mountain Lake for the last 23 years of his life, where he nurtured his love of golf, UVA sports, and the team formerly known as the Redskins. Johnny had the good sense to be a lifelong staunch Republican. He was a longtime, loyal and productive member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Johnny and Kitty had many friends and travelled often, but Johnny mostly preferred to come to the mill each day and have lunch with his sons. He was a wonderful father, husband, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.The service will be private. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Covington Boys Home or Trinity Episcopal Church, Rocky Mount. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center Rocky Mount.