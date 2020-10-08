Breeden



Charles L.



October 5, 2020



Charles L. Breeden Jr., 92, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 5, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Charles L. Sr., and Maude Gaylor Breeden; and a brother, Gene Bobbitt Breeden.



Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Betty Rose Breeden; children, Rosemary Brown, Deborah (Frank) Campbell, Steve (Betty) Breeden; eight grandchildren, Andrea (Steven) Powers, Emily (Michael) Potter, Dennis Campbell, Jason (Ashley) Call, Kara, Angela, Rikki, and Trevor Brown, Micah Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Jordon Alley, Nicholas Powers, Caleb and Declan Potter, Sara Beth and Maggie Call, Micah Campbell and Keimauri Brown.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the VFW Post # 1264 Roanoke, Virginia



Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.