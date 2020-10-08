MaxeyHarold A.October 5, 2020Harold A. Maxey, 89, of New Castle, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, with his beloved family at his side. Harold was born in Franklin County and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from General Electric as a supervisor of the shipping department. He was also a farmer in Craig County for many years and was a member of Craig Valley Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Abbie Maxey and siblings, Bobbie Maxey, Wade Maxey, Edward Maxey, Coy Maxey, Russell Maxey, Eugene Maxey, Gary Maxey and Shirley Maxey. He is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Bowles Maxey; daughter and son-in-law, Ann-Elyse and Christopher Blomberg; grandsons and spouses, Aaron and Stefanie Blomberg, Adam and Terri Blomberg; great-grandson, Finn Blomberg, siblings and their spouses, Beatrice and Charles Reynolds, Sue Preston, Judy Maxey, Algernon Maxey and Margaret Vest and Johnny Maxey; numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park.