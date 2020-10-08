Menu
Margaret Mays Annarino
Annarino

Margaret Mays

October 5, 2020

Margaret Mays Annarino, 75, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem, with Pastor Daniel Palmer officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
