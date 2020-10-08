Annarino
Margaret Mays
October 5, 2020
Margaret Mays Annarino, 75, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem, with Pastor Daniel Palmer officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.