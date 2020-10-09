Menu
Glenn W. Martin
Glenn W.

Martin

They tell me life's a journey that will take many years.

Some days are filled with laughter and some days are filled with tears,

Some days I think my heart will break; that I can't persevere.

Some days I have to don a mask and hide beneath its' veneer.

Some days I turn to look for you with thoughts I would like to share, Some days I just don't understand the reason you're not there.

Some days the sadness leaves me and my smile will reappear.

Some days I close my eyes because your memory is so clear.

Some days I struggle to go on, just wishing you were here.

Most days I spend in gratitude that you were ever here.

Today, October 9, 2020, honey, we would have celebrated our 55th wedding anniversary;

That beautiful day when I became your bride. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart!

Until we are together in Heaven, you are in my heart and mind every minute of every day. I love you so much.

Your loving wife, Brenda
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
