Glenn W.
Martin
They tell me life's a journey that will take many years.
Some days are filled with laughter and some days are filled with tears,
Some days I think my heart will break; that I can't persevere.
Some days I have to don a mask and hide beneath its' veneer.
Some days I turn to look for you with thoughts I would like to share, Some days I just don't understand the reason you're not there.
Some days the sadness leaves me and my smile will reappear.
Some days I close my eyes because your memory is so clear.
Some days I struggle to go on, just wishing you were here.
Most days I spend in gratitude that you were ever here.
Today, October 9, 2020, honey, we would have celebrated our 55th wedding anniversary;
That beautiful day when I became your bride. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart!
Until we are together in Heaven, you are in my heart and mind every minute of every day. I love you so much.
Your loving wife, Brenda
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2020.