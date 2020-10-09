Glenn W.



Martin



They tell me life's a journey that will take many years.



Some days are filled with laughter and some days are filled with tears,



Some days I think my heart will break; that I can't persevere.



Some days I have to don a mask and hide beneath its' veneer.



Some days I turn to look for you with thoughts I would like to share, Some days I just don't understand the reason you're not there.



Some days the sadness leaves me and my smile will reappear.



Some days I close my eyes because your memory is so clear.



Some days I struggle to go on, just wishing you were here.



Most days I spend in gratitude that you were ever here.



Today, October 9, 2020, honey, we would have celebrated our 55th wedding anniversary;



That beautiful day when I became your bride. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart!



Until we are together in Heaven, you are in my heart and mind every minute of every day. I love you so much.



Your loving wife, Brenda



