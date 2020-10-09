Vincent
Charles Andrew
October 7, 2020
Charles Andrew "Andy" Vincent, 54, of Goodview, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and loved his dog, JD, NASCAR, and UVA football.
Surviving family includes his daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Ryan Hartberger; mother, Carolyn Sue Craft; father, Lee Vincent (Lillian); sister, Cathy; three nieces and three great-newphews.
A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Jason Hay officiating.
Online condolences and a live webcast may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2020.