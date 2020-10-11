HAMILTON
Edward Robert
November 7, 1931 - October 6, 2020
Edward Robert Hamilton of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Ed was born on November 7, 1931, in Pottsville, Pa., to Robert and Pearl Rhoades Hamilton and was a 1949 graduate of Pottsville High School. He retired from Public Service Electric & Gas Company in Plainfield, N.J. with 35 years plus two months of active service.
Ed was Shop Steward and Vice President for Public Service 874 Pipe Fitters & Plumbers and Treasurer for Public Service Federal Credit Union.
He was in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 as a gunner on a B-29 crew and later an instructor for an in-flight refueling out of Smokey Hill Air Force Base in Salina, Kansas during the Korean War.
Ed is survived by his wife, Gayle A. Hamilton of Vinton, Va.; sons, David E. Hamilton of Salem, N.J., and Dennis K. Hamilton and his partner, Lynda Milne, of Vinton, Va.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ronald Schucker of Shillington, Pa.; nephews, Mark Schucker of Douglassville, Pa., Jeffrey (Joy) Schucker of Churchville, Md., and Glen (Uyen) Schucker of Machungie, Pa.; nieces, Linda (Rick) Mann of Robesonia, Pa., and Jill (Alan) Fay of Mohnton, Pa.; sister-in-law, Ruth (Steven) Schrader of Sayre, Pa.; niece, Joy (Dan) Henigin of Greensboro, N.C.; nephews, Jeffrey (Denise) Schrader, Steven Schrader Jr., and Patrick Schrader, all of Sayre, Pa., Steven Brewer of Gastonia, N.C., and Charles Brewer, William Brewer and Patrick Brewer, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; along with numerous other family members and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Doris J. Schucker; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Interment with Military Honors will be held at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers to please consider a memorial contribution in Mr. Hamilton's memory to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 1906 Belleview Ave., SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.