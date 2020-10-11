I was so fortunate to be Dennis’s “mean big sister.” As siblings, we spent 75 years loving each other and teasing each other. He was my champion and my pest, as I was his. Denny was one of the kindest, most giving people I have ever known. He loved his daughters and granddaughters deeply and he loved me too. I will miss his laughter and zany humor and loving nature every day of my life.







Kirk Moody Furniss Family October 8, 2020