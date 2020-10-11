Raker



Nancy Hartenstein



June 30, 1945



October 4, 2020



Nancy Hartenstein Raker, was born on June 30, 1945, in Alliance, Ohio. After a brave, 18-month battle with glioblastoma, she peacefully passed away with her husband, Jack Raker, by her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. She was a loving and kind wife, sister, stepmother, grandmother and friend.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Eileen Hartenstein. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sisters, Marilyn Andrie (Bob), Susan Decker (Mike) and Joyce Wetzel (Joby); two brothers, Tom Hartenstein (Maureen) and Jim Hartenstein (Stephanie); two step children, Amanda Raker Kimmelman (Aaron) and Ryan Raker (Melissa); seven grandchildren, Jonah Carpenter, Dawson Carpenter, Indie Berggren, Becket Raker, Sophia Raker, Everleigh Raker, and Nessa Kimmelman; 13 nieces and nephews, and a host of great-nieces and nephews.



Nancy graduated from Alliance High School in 1963, and went on to attend Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. She then attended Asbury College in Wilmore, K.Y., from which she received her BA in Education in 1968.



After graduating from college, Nancy moved to Roanoke, Va. She spent 32 years there as an English teacher, first at Cave Spring Middle School in Roanoke, and then at Glenvar High School in Salem, Va. While teaching, she completed her Masters' Degree at Virginia Tech.



Nancy took pride in following the success of her students long after they graduated and was equally adored by them. She heard from former students turned authors that she inspired them to write and it brought her great satisfaction for her life's work.



After retiring from teaching, Nancy worked at Prentice Hall for several years as a consultant, where she met Jack. They were married on June 28, 2005, and she moved to Marion, N.C., the same year. This year (2020) marked their 15th wedding anniversary and her 13th year as survivor of breast cancer.



A special thank you to all of the caregivers from Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, both for the exceptional care provided to Nancy at home and at the Hospice House.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills (374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, N.C., 28043) and/or participate in random acts of kindness of your choice in honor of Nancy.



"What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?" –Jean-Jacques Rousseau



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.