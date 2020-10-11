Mr. Dobson you will be sadly missed by all. I was a student at Christiansburg middle school where you were my Asst Principal as well as my Nextdoor neighbor. You were such a fair man and took the time to explain things to us so we learned from our mistakes. I would not be the person I am today without your positive influence in my life. Thank you sir andGod Bless you and your family .

Kelly Dodson Student October 9, 2020