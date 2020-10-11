Dobson Sr.
Robert Luther
November 21, 1933
October 7, 2020
Robert Luther Dobson Sr., 86, of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Lee E. Suggs Sr. officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.
