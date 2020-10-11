Porterfield
Dana Poteet
October 8, 2020
Dana Poteet Porterfield, 84, surrounded by family went to be with our Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after suffering a brief illness at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital. Daughter of the late Gurthie Edgar Poteet and Sadie Osborne Poteet of Bluefield, Va. She was recently preceded in death by the love of her life for over 60 years, Bobby Porterfield.
She leaves to cherish her children, Clark Porterfield of Newport, Nora Porterfield Hughes (Bo) of Narrows, Beth Porterfield Anderson (Mark) of Pearisburg, and Curt (Christine) of Newport; and her nine grandchildren, Sydney and Alex Porterfield, Steven Hughes and Tara Hughes Sanders (Timmy), Kayleigh and Rhiannon Anderson, Derek (Brittany), Alyssa Porterfield East (Jacob), and Landon Porterfield. She leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Ethan Hughes, Sadie Sanders, Trenton Stoevener, Lyla, Judah, and Elijah Porterfield. Dana leaves three sisters-in-law, Ruth Porterfield DeHaven of Franklin, Va., Mary Ann Porterfield Walker of Littleton, Colo., and Joyce Porterfield Miller (Carl) of Orlando, Fla. Dana also leaves many nieces and nephews, their spouses, children, and great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves a special niece, Paulette Frazier (Leroy) and Lori Porterfield who both spent much time with her throughout the years, and two special childhood friends, Jan Jones of Ironto, Va., and Sue Hollyfield of Bluefield, Va.
Dana was preceded in death by her grandson, Isaak Anderson; her brothers, Gurthie Edgar Poteet Jr., William "Buddy" Poteet, and Donald Poteet; and her sisters, Mary Poteet Osbourne (Kenneth), Betty Ann Poteet Dillman (Fuzzy), Nancy Poteet Cox (Don), and Doris Poteet Brooks (AJ).
Dana was a graduate of Graham High school where he was highly active in the band and sports. She was an accomplished drum major and captain of the basketball team who loved competition and giving all she had for the "G-Men". After high school, she worked at the Bluefield Hospital and supported her education at the business school. Once married, she quicky mastered the art of homemaking, milking cows, canning, sewing and tending the garden and orchard. Her greatest accomplishment was her unsurpassed ability to care for her family. Early on it was her children who she bestowed the importance of faith, love, and how to be compassionate for others. Later, it was caring for her mother-in-law and babysitting for the local teacher's son. Lastly in life, caring for her grandchildren and spending time with her great grandchildren was her greatest pastime. She cherished every minute she could spend spoiling them and never turned down an opportunity for a sleepover or extended stay. To her grandkids, "Mawmaw's house and kitchen was always open." Beyond family she enjoyed spending days with the "lunch bunch" and participated in the Virginia Local and State Senior Olympics where she was a multisport, multi gold winner for nearly two decades. She also was a lifetime member of the Newport Agriculture Fair where she directed the Miss Newport Pageant for over 30 years. She was proud to have both of her daughters and a granddaughter crowned as Miss Newport. She was a lifelong member of Sherry Memorial Christian Church and its CWF program where she helped with fundraising, providing meals, and delivering fruit baskets for many. She was a curious learner and used her sense of humor in search of the elusive stranger even through her last day.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke, Va. A memorial service will follow at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send memorial gifts to Sherry Memorial Christian Church in her honor.
