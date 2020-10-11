Chisom Sr.



Dale Eric



September 19, 1958



October 7, 2020



Dale Eric Chisom Sr., 62, of Rocky Mount, passed away on October 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Sarah Truman Chisom; sister, Bonnie; and brother, Charles Alan. Surviving are his beloved wife, Suzette Hodges Chisom, his children, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A private family viewing will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.