Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dale Eric Chisom Sr.
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Chisom Sr.

Dale Eric

September 19, 1958

October 7, 2020

Dale Eric Chisom Sr., 62, of Rocky Mount, passed away on October 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Sarah Truman Chisom; sister, Bonnie; and brother, Charles Alan. Surviving are his beloved wife, Suzette Hodges Chisom, his children, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A private family viewing will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Viewing
3:00p.m.
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
665 S MAIN ST P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Funeral services provided by:
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.