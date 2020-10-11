Vaughan



David



April 19, 1945 - October 8, 2020



APEX, N.C.



David Harris Vaughan, age 75, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on October 8, 2020. David died at his home surrounded by family after a lengthy and fierce battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Granville County to the late Frank Spaulding Vaughan Sr. and Ruby Claud Harris Vaughan on April 19, 1945.



David was truly a blessed man in all aspects of life. He was a man devoted to his Savior and demonstrated this fact through his countless acts of love, seen and unseen, directed towards Jesus and towards people. David's deepest love was for his family, which caused his wife, children, and grandchildren to be instilled with immeasurable feeling of safety and confidence on an everyday basis. His family wanted to follow his lead and wanted to please him.



David graduated high school in 1963 and married his wife, Jean, on January 23, 1966. He joined the United States Army in 1971 and retired as Colonel from the United States Army Reserve in 2001. David served with and commanded thousands of our Nation's finest soldiers, eventually rising to Brigade Commander for the 7th and 8th Brigades of the 80th Division of the United States Army. David earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Biological and Agricultural Engineering from N.C. State University in 1967, 1972, and 1974, respectively. David was a Professor of Biological Systems Engineering at Virginia Tech. He was an outstanding teacher and scientist. He received many awards for both teaching and research, but he most cherished his relationships with his students. He was a mentor to hundreds of students, impacting the trajectory of their lives in an abundantly positive manner. David's students truly loved him, which demonstrated his influence on their lives.



David was the father of three children and 13 grandchildren. David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sarah Jean Laws Vaughan; his children, Jeff Vaughan (Christene) of Pittsboro, N.C., Mark Vaughan (Melanie) of Roanoke, Va., and Kimberly Linsley (Brad) of Gastonia, N.C. He was the proud grandfather to 13 children, Ruby (Sam) Law, Jesse (Katey) Vaughan, Rose Vaughan, Danielle Vaughan, Nathan Vaughan, Timmy Vaughan, Titus Vaughan, Sophia Vaughan, Seth Vaughan, Silas Vaughan, Olivia Linsley, Kellum Linsley, and Bennett Linsley. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank Vaughan Jr. (deceased wife, Virginia), William Vaughan (Joan); and his sister, Olivia Johnston (Walter), many extended families too numerous to name and he will be missed by many friends and family. David was predeceased by his parents.



A public visitation will be held at Gentry-Newell & Vaughan on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 12 until 8 pm, with the family present from 6 until 8 p.m. to greet visitors. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Amis Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Kyle Britt, Mr. Brad Linsley, the Rev. Mark Vaughan, and Dr. Jeff Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in the church's cemetery.



Please practice social distancing and wearing a mask to protect everyone. The service will be available to view on the website after 4 p.m on Monday, October 12, 2020.



Flowers are acceptable, or memorials may be made in the honor of David H. Vaughan to the Cemetery Fund for Amis Chapel Baptist Church, mail to 9198 Amis Chapel Rd., Oxford, NC 27565. The Vaughan family is being served by Gentry-Newell & Vaughan Funeral Home, 503 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.