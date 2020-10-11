Brown
Myrtle Wenoka "Winnie" Jones
June 17, 1934
October 7, 2020
Myrtle Wenoka "Winnie" Jones Brown, 86, of Salem, passed away on October 7, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia.
Winnie was born in Sophia, West Virginia. She graduated from Sophia High School and shortly thereafter met the love of her life, Jack Edward Brown. After their marriage and Jack's discharge from the United States Army, they moved and lived in the Roanoke/Salem area for the remainder of their 63-year marriage. Their life together was full of love, devotion, and happiness. Winnie went on to further her education by attending and graduating from Brandon Secretarial College. She worked for twenty-five years as an insurance specialist with General Electric. Upon moving to Salem, Winnie became a member of Bethel Baptist Church and remained a devoted member of the Church for the rest of her life. Winnie was a Bible School teacher. She completed all the courses of Bible Study Fellowship. She was a shining star throughout her life. Winnie cherished her family and all her friends. Her home was always available and open to guests. She was a great cook and enjoyed having wonderful dinners for her family and guests. Despite her natural beauty and femininity, Winnie amazed everyone by her many years of riding with Jack on his Gold Wing motorcycle on lengthy trips. She genuinely enjoyed those excursions with Jack and friends. Winnie was a kind and peaceful soul totally devoted to God and her family. She never had a harsh word for anyone. Winnie was blessed with a full and wonderful life until the development of her dementia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Edward Brown; parents, Frank Acie and Rebecca Whitlow Jones; siblings, Gladys Ruth Deck, Helen Marie Wilson, Joan Jones, Shirley Sekule, Dorothy Kandrich, and Acie Jones.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Susan Brown Moses and her husband, Easter P. Moses; grandson, Zachary J. Mogul; sisters, Nancy Perrozzi, and Martha McMillian; sisters-in-law, Francis Smith, Betty Ballengee, and Elsie Lilly; her most thoughtful caregivers, Dana Dudley and Jessica Bradley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A graveside funeral will be conducted on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1925 Harper Road, Beckley, WVa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Winnie's memory by extending a kindness to someone.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.