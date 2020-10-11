Huddle Jr.
John Early
October 17, 1937
October 9, 2020
John Early Huddle Jr. passed away on October 9, 2020, at his home in Waynesboro, Va. He was born in Rose Hill, Va., on October 17, 1937, son of John Early Huddle Sr. and Mae Ramsey Huddle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Joshua Forbes.
John is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Joyce Powell Huddle; two sisters, Shirley Pickeral (Johnny) and Sandra Bentley; his brother, David Huddle (Jenny); four children, Robin A. Sims, Rebecca A. Forbes (Ryan), John E. Huddle III, and Christopher L. Huddle (Shawna); three stepchildren, Kimberly M. Hargett, Sharon H. Liebenrood (Bill), and David B. Hargett (Tracey); eight grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, plus a total of 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 601 W. Main St, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. 540-949-8383.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.