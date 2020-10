Frances Pearl



Conner Sowers



December 7, 1946 – October 12, 2014



Missing You Always



You never said I'm leaving, You never said Goodbye. You were gone before we knew it And only God knows why.



In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a place That only you can fill.



It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone. A part of us went with you The day God took you home.



Your loving children, Jackie, Teresa and Lisa



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 12, 2020.