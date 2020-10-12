So very sorry to read Jean's obituary. I was one of the fortunate ones at Clearview Elementary School many years ago. I had both Jean and Ruth my first three years of school. What a blessing that was for me. We reconnected some years ago so I got to know both of them again. Another blessing for me. Our world would be so much better if all of our teachers fit in the same mold as the Ross sisters. I know Jean is at peace now that she is with her Homer and her Lord. That gives me comfort and I feel sure it will to Daniel & Ruth. I will always remember her. Skeeter Powell Joyce Myrtle Beach, SC

Skeeter "Carolyn Powell" Joyce October 11, 2020