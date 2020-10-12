Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois K. Greer
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Greer, Lois K.

October 10, 2020

Lois K. Greer, 83, of Roanoke passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jay Fields. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.