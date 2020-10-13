HARRIS JR.
Ira William
October 12, 2020
Ira William "Ike" Harris Jr. of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.
He was the son of the late Sophylea Thomas and Ira William Harris Sr. Ike was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Harris.
Ike is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Stone Harris; son, Michael Stone Harris (Vickie) of Haysi, Va.; daughter, Susan Harris Lipes (Robert S.); and sister, Nancy Harris Sublett (James C.) of St. Augustine, Fla.
He graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Roanoke College. Ike served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He worked at Bemiss Equipment Corporation in Salem, Va., left to start a business in Haysi, Va., then returned to Bemiss where he was the Branch Manager for the Salem and Norton Virginia Branches.
Ike was a Charter Member of the Optimist Club of Cave Spring and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Salem and St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church of Roanoke.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. A private graveside service for family will be conducted with Rector Karin MacPhail officiating.
The family requests donations be made to St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 13, 2020.