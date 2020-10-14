Graham JR.



Earl E.



June 26, 1925



September 21, 2020



Earl E. "Sonny" Graham Jr., 95, of Buchanan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was preceded by his wife of 59 years, Helen Underwood Graham; daughter, Kathy Graham Sullivan; and sisters, Gene Pokan and Barbara Rosen.



Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and faithfully served his Lord in several area churches. He retired from Dixie Appliance Company and following his retirement he worked with his son, Roger at Chuck's Appliance Service for another 25 years.



Surviving are his children, Vickie (Jack) McCorkle, and Roger (Stephanie) Graham; son-in-law, Bill Sullivan; grandchildren, Brittan (Mike) Hewitt, Amber (Chip) Lundquist, Jacob (Eleanor) Graham, Graham Turner, and Greer Sullivan; four great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Graham; and special friends and caregivers, and Kathy Eagle.



The family would like to offer a very special thank you to the staff at Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their many acts of kindness and compassion.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to New Freedom Farm, 6118 Lithia Road, Buchanan, VA 24066.



A graveside service with military honors will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, in Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.