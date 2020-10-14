HallJennifer JewellOctober 7, 2020Jennifer Jewell Hall, 63, of Roanoke passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Helen Hartman McCann, and her sister, Rhonda McCann Rucker.Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 27 years, David Hall; daughter, Christina Lockhart-LeFlore (Brian); son, Jeremy Lockhart; stepson, Phillip Hall; grandchildren, Marcus Lockhart (Angelicia), Cilicia Lockhart, Brianna LeFlore, Mya LeFlore, Haley Hall and Jordan Hall; great-grandchildren, Eliana and Preston Lockhart; father, Roy Sherman McCann; and sisters, Sharon Poff and Dianna Ratcliffe.Visitation will be held from 12 until 12:30 p.m. with memorial service at 12:30 at Valley Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020, with pastor, the Rev. Seungsoo "RJ" Jun officiating.