Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Elizabeth Walls
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Walls

Alice Elizabeth

April 27, 1930

October 11, 2020

Alice Elizabeth Walls, 90, widow of Kenneth Palachek, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Saxton, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Dewey Walls and the late Queen Elizabeth Hess Walls.

She is survived by her son, Lloyd H. McCavitt, and a daughter, Alice Sillart.

All services will be held in Saxton, Pa., where she will be laid to rest beside her mother.

Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.