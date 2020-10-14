Walls



Alice Elizabeth



April 27, 1930



October 11, 2020



Alice Elizabeth Walls, 90, widow of Kenneth Palachek, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Saxton, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Dewey Walls and the late Queen Elizabeth Hess Walls.



She is survived by her son, Lloyd H. McCavitt, and a daughter, Alice Sillart.



All services will be held in Saxton, Pa., where she will be laid to rest beside her mother.



Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.