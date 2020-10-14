Jernigan
Perlina Maxine
February 10, 1943
October 9, 2020
Perlina Maxine Motley Jernigan, 77, of Roanoke City, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Maxine was the daughter of the late James Motley and Callie Motley Garrett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jernigan; brothers, James Motley and Larry Motley; sisters, Sallie Motley Thomas and Lillie Motley Jones. Those left to love and cherish her memory are three loving daughters, Tracy (Derek) Brown, Roanoke, Va., Natasha (Torrey) Phanelson, and Brandy (Raymond) Williams, Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Aliscia, Jaleen, Jayda, Dorien, Blake, Bryce and Kayla; special nieces, Wanda Kasey and LaTonja Motley. We would like to especially thank Dr. Robert Keeley for all of his support and care to our dear Mother and the family. Public viewing is Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m., at Hamlar & Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services are private due to COVID-19 and social distancing. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.