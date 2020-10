RootWayne NiesOctober 5, 2020Wayne Nies Root, age 78 of Smith Mountain Lake, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Roberts Root; and his parents, Everett Root and Sara Bosch. Surviving are his children, Michael Root (Carrie), Eric Root (Erika), Jennifer Root Price (JC) and John Thompson (Sherry); and grandchildren, Andrew Root, Catelyn Root, Connor Root, Kathryn Root, Madison Price, Riley Price and John Murphy Thompson. Wayne retired from Celanese Corporation after a long and distinguished career as a chemical engineer. Wayne was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local charity of your choice in Wayne's name. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.