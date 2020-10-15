Dixon Sr.
Dirk S.
Dirk Stancill Dixon Sr., MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home in Washington, N.C., with his family by his side.
He is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Susan Tavenner Dixon, formerly of Roanoke, Va.; his beloved children, Debi Dixon Beasley (Bob), Dirk Dixon Jr. (Deanna), Gina Dixon James (Mark), Christian Tavenner Dixon, and Catherine Helen Dixon, as well as seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane T. Tavenner, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Dirk's life--one that he would be proud to host!--will take place when it is safe to gather.
.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve Dirk's family.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 15, 2020.