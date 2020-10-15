Where to I begin? Dirk was like an amazing Uncle to me! Memories of him popping in to bring his Brunswick Stew, I will cherish forever. So many fun, beautiful memories of our families together over the past 30+ years. Dirk was an amazing listener and always made you feel so special. He was never too busy for a long chat and had the best stories to back yours up. He was a gift to our family, the best friend and brought a lot of joy and laughter in our lives. I am so grateful to have had Dirk and the whole Dixon family in our lives.

Lindsay Harne Friend October 2, 2020