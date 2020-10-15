Menu
Edith Scott Oliver
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Oliver

Edith Scott

December 5, 1928

October 12, 2020

Edith Scott Oliver, 91, of Smith Mountain Lake, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Richfield Recovery & Care Center.

Edith was born in Vinton, on December 5, 1928, to Lera and William Scott. She was one of nine children and graduated from William Byrd High School. Soon after, she met and married husband Roy. They were married 60 years until Roy's death in 2006, having two sons Ronald and David.

She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church, a volunteer librarian and nurses aide, an avid reader and gardener. She will be most remembered as being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her kind and gentle nature was one of a true southern lady.

Edith was preceded in death by husband, Roy Oliver and son, Ronald Oliver. She is survived by son, David Oliver and wife, Lisa, of Salem; sister, Patsy Hopkins of Roanoke; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Oliver of Roanoke; grandchildren, Clayton Oliver of Salem, Wesley Oliver of Norfolk, Hannah Oliver of Richmond, January Oliver Zubke of Maine, Morgan Oliver of Charlotte, and Sophia Oliver of Roanoke; great-grandchildren, Ivy Oliver, Titus and Teklin Oliver, Lola, Willow, Ozzy and Luna Zubke; and great great-grandchildren, Sonny and Ferrah.

The family expresses many thanks to the care Edith received at all levels of the Richfield Recovery and Care Center. A private graveside service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
I'm sorry to hear of Aunt Edith's passing. She was such a lovely lady. I always enjoyed hearing her talk and laugh at the family dinners. You all are in my prayers during this difficult time.
Veronda W Zaga
October 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Aunt Edith. She was always a sweet and caring person and my mom (Lorraine) loved her dearly. Many blessings to you all.
Rodney and Pat Cundiff
October 14, 2020