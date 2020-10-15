Menu
Thomas F. Wilhelm, 85, of Roanoke, Va., went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born in Roanoke on April 1, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Audrey Wilhelm.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley C. Wilhelm; son, Alan Wilhelm; daughter, Carey Wilhelm; and son and daughter-in-law, Don and Dawn Wilhelm. He is also survived by a sister, Dot Lucas; grandchildren, Jerrica Moore and husband, Tom, Kaylee Wilhelm, Thomas Alexander Wilhelm, and Wyatt Wilhelm; and two great-grandchildren, Miranda and William Thomas Moore IV.

He was a long-time member of Huntington Court United Methodist Church. He retired after many years working in telephone communications. He enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, growing big tomatoes, and was a lifetime University of Virginia (UVA) fan.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Virginia Veterans Care and nurse, Denise.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Huntington Court United Methodist Church, 3333 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
Ursula Hall
October 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Jerry Newton
October 14, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the entire Wilhelm family. My heart hurts for you, as it those still here who must deal with the grief. Love and prayers to all of you.
Kevin Craft
October 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss my deepest condolences for our family
Annette Craft
October 14, 2020