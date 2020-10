Jeffrey Byron



Stiff



10/15/63 - 05-19-06



"Always at summer's end There comes that moment When memory brings in Gifts from the past. We see your face then, Glistening in the sun. We hear your laughter then shared by the wind. And in that glint of time. We feel you near again. As you were long ago, At summer's end." By Sascha Wagner



Love, Mom and Dad (Curtis and Joyce)



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 16, 2020.