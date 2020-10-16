Gravely
Delana Lawson
October 14, 2020
Delana Lawson Gravely, 84, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Delana was the true definition of a devout Christian. She never missed a Sunday. She loved the color pink, and often wore it proudly. A truly loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, as well as great-great-grandmother. She loved her family greatly and cherished every moment spent with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Jerry Gravely Sr.; parents, James and Maybell Lawson; two daughters, Sharon Gravely, and Donna Kidd; as well as two great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rhonda, Jerry, Barbara, Sandra, David, Christina, and Melissa; siblings, Darlene, Betty, Brenda, Dorida, and Eddie; also left to cherish her memory are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., also in the chapel, with entombment to follow, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. E. R. Woods will be officiating.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 16, 2020.