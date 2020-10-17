Menu
Melissa Hooker
HOOKER

Melissa

October 12, 2020

Melissa Hooker of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 58.

She is survived by her parents, John and Myrtle Hooker; sister, Karen King and her husband, Andrew, of Plano, Texas; niece, Jessica Doherty (William) and their daughter, Olivia; and niece, Michelle Joyner (Robert) and their children, Joules and Ames.

She returned to her beloved Virginia a year ago.

A Socially Distanced Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 East Main Street, in Salem, Va. Reverend Bryan Buckles will officiate. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, Melissa would prefer that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
I am very sad to hear of Melissa´s passing. I have fond memories of fun times spent together as we were growing up. I grew up on Roselawn Rd, so we lived close by. My sincere condolences to Melissa´s precious family.
Alethea Wilson Adkins
October 16, 2020