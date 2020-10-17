Hough Jr.
Raymond Franklin
August 16, 2020
Raymond Franklin Hough Jr., 100, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Franklin was born on November 21, 1919, in Norwood, N.C., to Raymond Franklin Hough Sr., and Elma Johnson Hough. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Jane Litts Hough, his parents, a brother, Mac J. Hough, and his stepmothers, Ethel, and Mildred (Mimi) Hough.
He is survived by his sons, Frank (Karen) Hough, Jay (Laura) Hough, Andy (Judy) Hough, and his daughter, Amelia Gerner.
His family moved to Salem in 1928. In 1936 he graduated from Andrew Lewis High School then went on to attend Mars Hill Junior College, the University of Richmond and VCU majoring in Sociology with a minor in Psychology. He was in the United States Air Force from 1942 to 1945. He married Jane in 1949, and the family moved back to Salem in December 1952 after working at the Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg. In Salem, Franklin worked as the administrative assistant to his father at the Virginia Baptist Children's Home, later taking over the reins until he retired in 1986.
Not only was he a great Dad to his four children, he was also cherished by hundreds of children on "The Hill." He was loved dearly and dearly loved all his "kids." His special passions were quail hunting and fly fishing.
A sincere thank you to the Virginia Veterans Care Center, Teresa Boyd, Mary Ruth Webb and Dreama Flinchum for all their special care of Franklin in his later years.
A private service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Paul's 42 E. Main St. Salem, Va., 24153, or Hope Tree Family Services 860 Mt. Vernon Ave. Salem, VA 24153. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
