ST.CLAIRGladys B.October 13, 1925October 13, 2020Gladys B. St.Clair, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on her birthday, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.A Graveside Service will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Scott Hamilton officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com