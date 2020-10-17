Williams
Elizabeth Lucille
October 15, 2020
Elizabeth Lucille "Eiv" Williams, 70, of Copper Hill, Va., loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, and friend, died peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020, at home with her family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on October 24, 1949, in Dickenson County, Va., the daughter of the late Oakley and Myrtle Stanley. She graduated from Ervinton High School. After working in the home raising her two boys, she retired from the Floyd County High School Library, she cherished her time there where she met and helped so many wonderful students. She was a dedicated member of Copper Hill Church of the Brethren. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and grandchildren, flatfooting, cooking, and canning.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Susie Robinson and siblings, Bob Stanley, Bernie Stanley, Clyde Stanley, Sie Robinson and Jean Phillips.
Survivors are her loving husband of 51 years, Ben Williams; sons, Jason Williams and wife, Emily, of Troutville, Va., and Benson Williams and wife, Nina, of Copper Hill, Va.; grandchildren, Sophie Williams, Isaac Williams, Brooke Williams, and Nathan Williams; sisters, Jewell Leckliter and husband, Ed, and Brenda Stanley Marlow and husband, George; brothers, Ned Stanley, Connie Stanley and wife, Pat, Don Stanley and wife, Judy, and Charlie Stanley and wife, Joyce; sister-in-law, Bonnie Stanley; brother-in-law, Charlie Williams and wife, JoAnn; many cousins, nieces, and nephews and special friends.
The family would like to offer special thanks to loving caregivers Sheena Hale and JoAnn Williams as well as Good Samaritan Hospice and their wonderful staff, including Angie Sutphin, Shannon Roop, and Brooke Priest for their compassionate care.
The memorial service for Elizabeth will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Copper Hill Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Sue Morris officiating. Seating capacity will be limited, and masks required for those attending in person. Those not comfortable attending in person may listen to the service in the Church parking lot via FM station 101.5.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Copper Hill Church of the Brethren Food Bank or Good Samaritan Hospice.

The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
