Kirby
Glenn Allen
August 26, 1951
October 14, 2020
Glenn Allen Kirby, 69, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
He was born on August 26, 1951, in Salem, a son of the late Charles and Emma Loving Kirby and had been a lifelong resident. He was employed as an electrician with Roanoke County Public Schools for many years prior to retiring and attended Fellowship Community Church. Glenn was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, supported Hunters for the Hungry, and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandson Ryan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Benjamin Kirby, two brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Shela Reynolds Kirby; son, David Allen Kirby and wife, Ashley; his daughter, Leah Kirby and wife, Megan; grandchildren, Ryan Stuart Kirby and Kaelynn Cordle; and a sister, Elsie Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor James Bradley will officiate. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Community Church, 1226 Red Lane EXT., Salem, VA 24153, or to Hunters For The Hungry by visiting www.h4hungry.org
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 17, 2020.