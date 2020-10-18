EANES
Patricia Peters
October 9, 2020
Patricia Peters Eanes, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, following many years of declining health.
She was preceded in death by her only child, Bobby; parents, Charlie and Irene Peters; five brothers; and one sister.
Surviving are brother, Alvin Peters and wife, Bobbi, of Wirtz, and many nieces and nephews.
Pat graduated from Franklin County High School and worked many decades in banking.
Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.