Patricia Peters Eanes
EANES

Patricia Peters

October 9, 2020

Patricia Peters Eanes, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, following many years of declining health.

She was preceded in death by her only child, Bobby; parents, Charlie and Irene Peters; five brothers; and one sister.

Surviving are brother, Alvin Peters and wife, Bobbi, of Wirtz, and many nieces and nephews.

Pat graduated from Franklin County High School and worked many decades in banking.

Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
