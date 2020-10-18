BRANDES
Patricia Ann
October 15, 2020
Patricia Ann Brandes, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Friendship Manor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Brandes; parents, Esty and William Bersch; and brothers, Bill Woody and John Bersch.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Victoria L. Barnett and her husband, James D. "Jimbo" Barnett; eight grandchildren, Shaun, Nathan, Melissa, JJ, Abby, Sentella, Lea, and Phoenix; niece and nephew, Debbie and Keith Bersch; and blessed friend, Ruth York.
She is at peace now with her Lord Jesus Christ and husband, John. Patricia will be greatly missed.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Airport Roanoke, Roanoke. All are welcome to attend. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.