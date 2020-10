BRANDESPatricia AnnOctober 15, 2020Patricia Ann Brandes, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Friendship Manor.She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Brandes; parents, Esty and William Bersch; and brothers, Bill Woody and John Bersch.Patricia is survived by her daughter, Victoria L. Barnett and her husband, James D. "Jimbo" Barnett; eight grandchildren, Shaun, Nathan, Melissa, JJ, Abby, Sentella, Lea, and Phoenix; niece and nephew, Debbie and Keith Bersch; and blessed friend, Ruth York.She is at peace now with her Lord Jesus Christ and husband, John. Patricia will be greatly missed.A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Airport Roanoke, Roanoke. All are welcome to attend. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com